Trending News: It seems like Indians dancing at Times Square is becoming a trend as several people have gone viral by grooving to Bollywood songs at the iconic spot in New York City. Last week, a Sikh man went viral for performing bhangra in the middle of Times Square.Also Read - Viral Video: Sikh Man Performs Bhangra At Times Square in New York, Desi Netizens Love It. Watch

Now, two Indian women are taking the trend up a notch by doing bhangra at the iconic spot with a transformer and winning the hearts of many desis online. The two women, Shivani Bhagwan and Chaya Kumar, are bhangra dancers who hold dance workshops and even share bhangra tutorials on their Instagram page ‘bfunk’, which has 385k followers. One of their latest reels is going crazy viral where they were seen performing bhangra with a huge yellow-coloured robot at the Times Square. Also Read - Ali Ali Ali Ali: From Times Square To UK, Patakha Guddi Dance Trend Is All Over The World. Watch Viral Reels

As the two desi women performed bhangra, so did Bumblebee, a Transformers character, from the film of the same name starring Hailee Steinfeld. The Punjabi song ‘Chori Chori Takna’ could be heard playing in the background as the Indian dancers performed their choreography energetically. Funnily, a man dressed as Batman could also be seen in the background, looking quite sad that he wasn’t included in the fun. The women gave an adorable hug to Bumblebee in the end and he hugged them back. Also Read - Viral Video: This US Woman's Bhangra Dancing, Lip-Syncing Reels on Punjabi Songs Are Winning Hearts Online. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN GIRLS DOING BHANGRA WITH BUMBLEBEE AT TIMES SQUARE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BFunk (@bfunk)

The video has racked up over 470k views and 43k likes. Desi netizens absolutely loved their lively performance and even enjoyed watching Bumblebee and Batman in their video. “Batman in the back, just wants to be included you guys,” a user commented. “This gives me joy,” another user wrote. “Oye bale bale,” a third user said. “There is way too much going on in this video lol,” a user pointed out.