Viral Video Today: While Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a brilliant actress, her grace is unmatched when it comes to dancing. Her dance and 'adaaiyein' in the superhit rain song Barso Re from the film Guru is loved by many to this date. Recently, some young Indian women were seen grooving to the song at the Times Square in New York City.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'eshhpat' and has gone crazy viral. It has received over 12.5 million views and 1 million likes. The clip shows four Indian women gracefully dancing to the song in perfect coordination. Their steps were beautifully synchronized and exuded joyful energy.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eshhpat (@eshhpat)

Netizens flooded the comments of the comments saying they loved the dance so much that they can’t stop watching the video on a loop. Viral sensation Ricky Pond, who’s known as ‘Dancing Dad’ and often dances on Indian songs, commented on the post saying he’ll copy their choreography and give them credit. The US influencer then posted a similar dance routine, copying the steps energetically and gracefully.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Amazing, wasn’t it?