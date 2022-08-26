Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where Indian Army jawans can be seen dancing to a song played by the Pakistan Army from across the border. The video was shared by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal on Twitter where Indian Army soldiers can be seen doing bhangra on the Punjabi song Bambiha Bole by Amrit Maan and late Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab in May.Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Joins 'Justice For Sidhu Moosewala' Campaign, Fans Says 'Respect For You Has Increased'

The song was played by the Pakistani jawans who could be seen waving to the Indian side from their post. Meanwhile, at a hilly post in India, Indian Army personnel were enjoying the music being played by the other side and dancing joyfully.

"Sidhu's songs playing across the border, bridging the divide," the IPS officer, who shared the video, said in his tweet. The video has now gone viral with over 433k views and 7,500 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN SOLDIERS DOING BHANGRA ON SIDHU MOOSE WALA SONG PLAYED BY PAK ARMY:

Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants on May 29, 2022. In the middle of the road, the shooters attacked the 28-year-old singer and succeeded to kill him on the spot. The entire nation mourned his death and expressed grief. Several protests erupted across the country as well.