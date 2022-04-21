Funny Viral Video: Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, many Indian channels have sent their journalists for some on-ground coverage. Recently, coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war by an Indian news channel’s reporter went viral where she can be seen presenting in a dramatic and passionate manner.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girl Dances on LA Streets to SRK and Aishwarya's Ishq Kameena. Watch

The report also shows a few animated helicopters flying by the screen as the woman delivers her report while walking around, taking big dramatic steps. She could be seen speaking with all the passion she has for her job in her heart while doing big dramatic gestures with her hands.

A clip of the Indian journalist's report was shared online by Twitter users and it has now gone viral with millions of views and thousands of shares.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has sparked a massive memefest on Twitter and inspired many rap edits. Twitter users have edited the reporter’s passionate Ukraine coverage with Hindi rap songs like ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’. Memers had a field day making all sorts of remixes and edits of the reporter. One creator even made a parody of her coverage. Netizens are even jokingly calling the woman a ‘rap god’.

Here are the best memes and edits from the trend:

Illegal Weapon 2.0 feat. Republic Bharat.😉 pic.twitter.com/TiYGpDGsMM — Desi Batman (@I_Em_Vengeance) April 18, 2022

This guy is giving tough competition to that #Republicbharat reporter. Kaise kar lete hain, Koi tonic lete hain kya… 😂pic.twitter.com/H9wLkPkTu2 — Abhishek Singh Bhadauriya (@AbhiKeeTweet) April 20, 2022

