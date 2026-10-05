Viral video: Indian man slaps Canadian YouTuber inside Vietnam 7-Eleven – Here’s what happened

Viral video shows John Ly, a Canadian YouTuber, being slapped by an Indian man inside a 7-Eleven store in Vietnam after a confrontation over filming and alleged racist comments.

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Viral video: Indian man slaps Canadian YouTuber inside Vietnam 7-Eleven – Here’s what happened | Image: video grab instagram

Viral Video: A video of a Canadian YouTuber who was slapped by an Indian man in Vietnam has gone viral on the internet. John Ly was slapped during a livestream at a 7-Eleven store in Saigon after making racist comments while filming an Indian man without his consent. The YouTuber, who goes by JohnWhatsGoingOn online, started recording two Indian men inside the store without their consent, even after their repeated objections. They both requested that John stop recording but the YouTuber refused and continued using derogatory words while filming the Indian men. This prompted the men to lose their cool and respond aggressively.

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What Exactly Happened?

Even after repeated objections by the Indian men, John continued recording them inside a 7-Eleven store in Saigon. He can be heard saying “This is not New Delhi.” One of the Indian men, who was shopping at the store said, “You know where I am from. Keep the camera away,” the man said, questioning John about privacy laws.

“You’ve been here all day, making content. You don’t know [strong language],” the Indian man said when John continued recording him. Furious over the YouTuber’s action, the Indian man strongly asked him to put the camera away and speak to him.

The Confrontation Escalated

When the confrontation escalated, the second Indian man intervened and said, “You are f***ing racist,” and pushed John. The men asked the Canadian YouTuber to stop recording and leave the store. John replied, “I know where you work. I know your restaurant.”

The men repeatedly told John to stop recording and pushed him towards the exit. However, he continued filming the confrontation.

One of the Indian men can be heard saying, “you are monetising hate,” on YouTube. Another man then slapped the YouTuber.

John continued livestreaming during the confrontation inside the store and said, “No one likes Indians out here.” He then walked out of the store.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Canadian streamer JohnWhatsGoingOn gets attacked by an Indian man at a Vietnamese 7-Eleven for showing his face on stream. Later, more Indian men confront him in a heated argument, accusing him of being racist https://t.co/kNdXhEeHiZ — CREATOR PULSE (@CreatorPulsee) October 4, 2026

Viral Clip Ignited Public Debate Over Live-Streamer Ethics

The clip has gone viral on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X, with netizens starting a discussion over what led to the altercation. The incident has also reignited debate over live-streaming or video recording in public places.

The viral video has divided online opinion with netizens debating the responsibilities of content creators when filming strangers and the physical response to a camera being pointed at them.