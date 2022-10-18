Viral Video Today: An Indian man is winning hearts online after a video of his epic Bollywood-style proposal in Paris went viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by ‘wowfactoryparis’, which organizes proposals in front of the Eiffel Tower. With a beautiful setup in front of the Eiffel Tower and Seine River, the words ‘MARRY ME’ were placed on the ground with rose petals and candles.Also Read - Viral Video: School Boy Proposes to Girl in The Sweetest Way, Reminds People of Their First Crush | Watch

The romantic proposal was organized in the city of love for an adorable Indian couple – Kshitij Jain and Navdha Khera. The lucky woman's now-fiance could be seen wearing a black suit while she was looking stunning in a red dress. He then surprises her by dancing to Shah Rukh Khan' song Koi Mil Gaya from the hit Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The reel shows the man dancing to the song while his girlfriend smiles and blushes. She also joins him and does a few steps of the song. He then gets down on one and pops the big question with a diamond ring. After saying yes, the happy couple could be seen celebrating and kissing. That is definitely the sweetest thing on the internet today.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN MAN PROPOSING TO GIRLFRIEND IN FRONT OF EIFFEL TOWER HERE:

The same video with the original audio was shared by a Twitter user with a rather rude caption, for which the user received a lot of backlash. The video has received over 2.1 million views. “I don’t know who this gentleman is. I’m sure he means well. But no. JUST NO,” the user tweeted.

WATCH THE UNEDITED VERSION OF THE VIDEO HERE:

I don’t know who this gentleman is. I’m sure he means well.

But no. JUST NO. pic.twitter.com/f5uibsTZCn — Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) October 15, 2022

Another user clapped back at the person who made fun of the man dancing for his girlfriend saying, “I don’t think he is proposing to you sir, no point in you saying no.” Another user replied saying, “What I find offensive is you sharing a video of someone you don’t know with an intent to shame the person. This is the problem with social media.”