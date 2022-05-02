Viral Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, giving a rousing welcome to the PM and chanted “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Among them was a 10-year-old Indian-origin boy, who impressed the PM with his beautiful rendition of a patriotic song.Also Read - Viral Video: School Boys Groove to Kacha Badam On The Street, Internet Says 'Bahut Badhiya' | Watch

The adorable boy sang, ”Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat,” while PM keenly listened to him, while snapping his finger in excitement and grooving with him. As the boy finished crooning, the PM was all praises and said “Waah, Badhiya”, and blessed him.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. In the video, PM Modi can be seen asking her, “how long did it take you to make the portrait.” He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

Notably, PM Modi arrived in Berlin early morning on Monday during his three-day tour to European countries of Germany, France and Denmark. During his visit to Germany, PM Modi is scheduled to hold his first in-person meet with newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. From Berlin, the PM will travel to Copenhagen on May 3 where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen during which the two leaders would review the progress in India’s unique Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of bilateral relations. On May 4, PM Modi during a brief stopover in Paris will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected as French president.