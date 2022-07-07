Viral News: A retired employee of the Indian Railways has become an internet star overnight after he went viral for booking train tickets for passengers with super speed. The viral video showed Anbazhagan (67) operating an Automotive Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at Egmore station in Chennai for issuing tickets to passengers.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Penguin Paints With Its Feet, Netizens Call It The Cutest Artist | Watch

But the elderly man does this in such a rapid-fire way that he could be seen handing out as many as 4 tickets to passengers in just 10 seconds. The man's deftness has taken netizens by surprise, who called him 'the real bullet train'.

Anbazhagan operates the ATVM kiosk during morning and evening peak hours and manages to sell close to 1000 tickets every day, all of it in his inimitable style. His viral video prompted the Indian Railway authorities to felicitate and appreciate his services. The divisional railway manager of Chennai, identified him and awarded him a certificate of appreciation.

Watch the viral video below:

Nice gesture by @DrmChennai , to have identified &appreciated Mr. Anbazhagan, aged 67, a Retd staff, serving as an Auto Ticket Vending Machine Facilitator at #Chennai Egmore station Gentleman doesn't even realize how viral he's become. He can give out 4 tickets in 10seconds https://t.co/TAyj2vX12o pic.twitter.com/rkmTogCBrd — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) July 6, 2022

Anbazhgan worked for the railways for 33 years. He took up the job of ATVM facilitator after his retirement. This post is only allocated to retired railway personnel. Anbazhgan has been working at Egmore station in Chennai since 2015.

While the ATVM kiosks at railway stations are meant to be operated by passengers themselves (those with railway prepaid cards) themselves, facilitators often operate the kiosks and hand out the tickets.

Speaking to WION, Anbazhagan said, “I have a prepaid card and every time a passenger asks for a ticket and tenders the exact change, I swipe the card, select the destination on the screen and handover the ticket”.

When asked how he manages to do the job with such speed and perfection, he said, “There are dozens of destinations to select on my selection screen, but I don’t take that trouble. The ticket costs either Rs.5/10/15, so I select the last destination that one can travel to for that particular amount. Thereby, instead of selecting from dozens of locations, I only have to select from 3-4 stations on my screen”.

Anbazhagan added that he prefers to do his work while standing, as that makes it easier to carry out the task in a fast and comfortable manner.