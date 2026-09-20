EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Police question woman after she allegedly tears clothes during train ticket check, accuses TTE of harassment

Viral Video: Police question woman after she allegedly tears clothes during train ticket check, accuses TTE of harassment

According to claims accompanying the viral video, the confrontation began when the TTE approached the woman during a routine ticket inspection. She allegedly did not have a valid ticket and reportedly attempted to offer money instead. It was also claimed that she told the railway official that her brother worked for the Railways.

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 20, 2026, 9:31 AM IST
Viral Video: Police question woman after she allegedly tears clothes during train ticket check, accuses TTE of harassment

New Delhi: A video of a woman arguing with a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) during a train journey went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, she was allegedly seen tearing her own clothes after the TTE confronted her over her ticket. She then allegedly accused the railway employee of inappropriate behaviour. The incident, which surfaced on social media on September 18, has since taken the internet by storm.

The Police now reportedly questioned a woman after she allegedly tore her clothes during a confrontation with a TTE on a moving train. According to reports, the dispute began when the TTE asked her to show her ticket. The woman allegedly offered cash and claimed that her brother was a TTE. During the argument, she is seen tearing her clothes and accusing the TTE of inappropriate touching.

Read more: Pregnant doll with removable baby leaves viewers asking, 'Who thought of this?'

The TTE reportedly recorded the incident and asked her to call 112. Railway police and women police later questioned the woman after she was removed from the train.

The same video continues and identifies herself as Radhika Tiwari. During the argument, she is reportedly heard speaking to a family member over the phone and alleging that the TTE had behaved inappropriately with her.

She says, “ye mera kapda choo raha hai yaar”.

She then reportedly threatened the TTE that she has a brother who is bigger than him. She also threatens him to call the emergency helpline 112 and accuses him of inappropriate behaviour.

She then starts tearing her clothes, as seen in the video. The TTE appears to have been recording the interaction on his mobile phone. The recording has subsequently circulated widely online.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.