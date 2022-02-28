An engineering student who is stranded in Ukraine’s Kyiv amid a war-like situation in the capital and other parts of the country has refused to go back to India without his pet dog. Rishabh Kaushik recorded a video where he said that he has been trying to get all paperwork and clearances done so that his dog can accompany him when he gets evacuated via a special flight but officials “keep asking for more and more documents”.Also Read - Anxious Netizens Cope With Memes As #nuclearwar Trends on Twitter After Putin's Nuclear Threat

According to a Facebook post, Rishabh has been studying computer engineering in Ukraine for the last three years. Rishabh’s family has a business in Ukraine. As soon as his family members understood that the conflict between the two countries could escalate, they left for Dubai. Rishabh’s family asked him to move to Dubai with them but he refused to go because of his pet dog. Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Woman Cries As She Sings National Anthem While Cleaning Bombed Home. Watch

Rishabh has been living with his dog ‘Malibu’ for the past year and could not go on the same flight as his family. Rishabh told his family members that he would return home with his dog after taking NOC from the Indian Government and all the concerned departments in two to three days. As the situation had not worsened yet, they let Rishabh stay but a few days later Russia declared war with Ukraine. Also Read - Viral Video: Sikh Man Distributes Langar to Students Leaving Ukraine. Watch

Rishabh’s father Madhukant spoke to Rishabh immediately and arranged for his visa, and also made complete arrangements to get him out of Ukraine. However, Rishabh still insisted on coming back with his pet dog. He claimed that he submitted all the paperwork but didn’t receive a response from the authorities. He then went back to his hostel.

Watch the viral video below:

When asked why he is risking his life for a dog, Rishabh said, “I am not putting my life in danger; I am currently safe in my hostel. I want my request to reach the officials of the Government of India, who are not ready to talk even after the paperwork to bring my dog to India.” He said he contacted officials at the Delhi airport and Indian Embassy in Kyiv over the phone but they did not offer any help.

He asked, “If I return alone, who will take care of Malibu here?” He fears that if he leaves Malibu in the current situation, he might never see him again.

Rishabh is now hiding in a bunker in Kyiv as Russian forces pound the city with artillery fire and cruise missiles. He said bombing is taking place at just a distance of 5 to 6 kilometers from his bunker. Introducing the puppy in the video frame, he said the animal is stressed out and “crying all the time” because of the sounds of constant bombing.

“If you can, please help us. Even the Indian embassy in Kyiv is not helping us out. We don’t have updates from anyone,” he said in an appeal to the Indian government.