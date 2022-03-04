New Delhi/Kyiv: Harjot Singh, an Indian student who an Indian who was shot at multiple times in war-torn Ukraine capital Kyiv in a cab last week and suffered a fractured leg, has made an emotional plea to the government for a speedy evacuation. He lay on the road, wounded, for hours until an ambulance took him to hospital.Also Read - Man Dressed As Spider-Man Surprises Little Boy on His Birthday, Kid's Reaction is Too Wholesome | Watch

"There has been no support from the Indian embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," Harjot Singh, who is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital, said. Harjot said he was shot on Sunday night and has since been in the hospital, 20 minutes from the Indian Embassy.

"This is a February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Singh added.

Watch Harjot’s emotional appeal to the Indian govt here:

#WATCH "No support from the Indian embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," says Harjot Singh, an Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine, receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital pic.twitter.com/8oc9urO74s — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

“It doesn’t matter if you send a charter (plane) after death…God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation,” Singh said in his emotional plea. He said he could hear bombs, firing, missiles every day. The student, who is from Delhi, in an interview to NDTV said, “many more Harjots are trapped in Kyiv”.