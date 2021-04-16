Modasa (Gujarat): Real-life Rapunzel Nilanshi Patel, who held the Guinness World Records title since 2018 for the longest hair on a teenager, has finally cut her locks after 12 years. Patel who hails from Gujarat’s Modasa, held the record since 2018, back when she was 16 years old, and had a hair length of 5 feet and 7 inches. Just before her 18th birthday, Nilanshi’s hair was measured for the last time and reached an incredible 200cm (6ft 6.7 inches), securing her the iconic title for the longest hair ever on a teenager as well. Also Read - Woman With World's Longest Fingernails Finally Cuts Them, Her Trimmed Nails to be Displayed at a Museum

Now, after 12 years and three Guinness World Records titles, Nilanshi made the decision to cut off her locks. Needless to say, it was an emotional moment for her as she kissed her hair goodbye and crossed her fingers for luck before the first snip.

Notably, she decided to stop having haircuts when she was six following a bad experience at the hairdressers. “I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won’t cut my hair. I decided that when I was six and have not cut it since,” she was quoted as saying. Nilanshi had three options in hand – to auction off the hair, to donate it to charity or to donate it to a museum. After much deliberation with her mother Kaminiben, she decided to display her hair at a museum.

”My hair gave me a lot – because of my hair I am known as the ‘real life Rapunzel’… now it’s time to give it something back,” Nilanshi said.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilanshi Patel (@nilanshipatel_rapunzel)

She is donating her chopped locks to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Hollywood, California.

“I’m so excited and a little bit nervous because I don’t know how I’m looking in the new hairstyle… so let’s see what happens, but I hope it’s going to be amazing,” Nilanshi said just before her life-changing haircut.

Once the haircut was complete, Nilanshi was blindfolded, led to a mirror and had her new look revealed to her. “Oh my god it’s beautiful! It’s amazing – I’m like a little princess! Today is a new beginning and I hope I’ll break many more records in future,” she said.

The overwhelmed mother-daughter duo can also be seen hugging each other.

Once her hair has been shipped from India to the USA it will be on display at Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Hollywood before then being displayed at Guinness World Records Museum. Patel intends to inspire more people and expects to break many more records in the future.