Viral Video Today: If you've lived in one of India's metro cities, you know how heavily crowded some areas can be. While you might expect Mumbai local train or Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to be jam-packed with people, you don't expect things like that happening in countries like the US or Canada. An Indian woman recently showed the reality of just how busy the streets in Canada's Toronto can get, almost as bad as the crowd at Rajiv Chowk.

The video was posted on Instagram reels by the user 'sandytalkscanada'. The reel has gone viral with over 1.6 million views 49k likes. In the clip, the woman named Sandy can be seen visiting tourist spots and popular areas in the city. Just like at Rajiv Chowk, the area seemed packed with people who are running to get to their destination.

The woman used the audio from the viral video that showed two men fighting over a bus seat where one was yelling “Nahi jagah hai” and the other was saying “Bohot jagah hai”. Netizens found the video relatable and hilarious saying that the fact is completely true that Canada is as crowded as India. “Absolutely correct,” a user said. “Dont remind me that,” another user wrote. “Lol so true. Jha sab bhag rahe hain,” a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

