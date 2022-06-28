Viral Video: Indians living abroad absolutely love their Bollywood music, and are often seen vibing to desi music. After a video of Indian women dancing to Barso Re Megha at the Times Square went crazy viral, similar videos of Indians in other foreign cities have surfaced on social media. Currently, Bollywood’s most popular dance anthem, ‘Chikni Chameli,’ is making waves on Instagram. From celebs to influencers, everyone is making reels on the trending Chikni Chameli and now an Indian woman along with her Irish friend has aced the challenge.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi Dances to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Trend With Grandson, Impresses With Her Energy | Watch

The Indian woman who resides in Belgium shared a video with her Irish friend, wherein she is seen grooving to the trending Chikni Chameli song. In the video, Sahira Taneja Dockx can be seen grooving to the beats of Katrina Kaif’s peppy song on the streets of Belgium. Her Irish friend seems a little awkward at first, but matches with Sahira’s steps soon. She shared the video and wrote, “We failed but had so much fun.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahira Taneja Dockx (@sahirataneja)

The video has gone viral, impressing Indians, who are showering love for the women. One user wrote, ”Yall are so brave. I’d be too embarassed to try this in public in BELGIUM lol. But I like how you live your life in colour and don’t care about other people’s opinion. Wanna get like yo.” Another commented, ”It’s cute how you both got paua right.. Cutest.” A third wrote, ”She’s so cute oh my god, I’m living for the awkwardness in her movements.”

Adorable, right?