Indian Woman Recreates Viral Video Of Pakistani Girl Dancing To Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Watch

Viral Video Today: Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on Instagram reels with millions of views. The song soon started trending on Instagram, making people attempt to recreate the same graceful grace steps. A recreated version of the original video is going viral now where an Indian girl can be seen dressed in the same elegant way as Ayesha and mimicking her dance moves.

The reel was shared by the woman seen in the video, Asmita Gupta, on her official Instagram. In the viral clip, Asmita can be seen grooving to the catchy beats of the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar. Netizens absolutely loved her grace, confidence, and how she nailed the choreography. The reel has racked up as many as 1.4 million views and 99k likes.

Users were incredibly impressed by Asmita’s performance and showered her with praises in the comments section. “Seen this video more than 50 times so so good,” reacted an individual. “OMG this is so addictive, i really loved your dance” commented another. “Ek number, your dance is better than ayesha” posted a third. “Pakistan you have ayesha, we have ashmita” wrote a fourth.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN GIRL DANCING TO MERA DIL YE PUKARA AAJA:

WATCH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO OF PAKISTANI GIRL’S VIRAL DANCE PERFORMANCE HERE:

