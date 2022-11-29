Viral Video: Indian Woman Dances With Korean Mother-In-Law On Telegu Song Ra Ra Reddy. Watch

In a video jointly shared by Dasom Her and Jungyi Lee on Instagram, the saas-bahu duo can be seen dancing to the famous song 'Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready'.

VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN WOMAN DANCING WITH KOREAN MOTHER IN LAW ON TELEGU SONG

Trending News: There’s no doubt that the Indian movie industry is taking over the world and foreigners are often seen dancing to Bollywood songs and saying how much they love our films. The K-Pop craze is also taking over the world as groups like BTS and Blackpink have thousands of fans in India. While the Indians are becoming ARMYs, people from South Korea are embracing the Indian culture and dancing to desi songs.

A video is going viral where an Indian woman can be seen dancing with her Korean mother-in-law on a superhit Telugu song ‘Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready’. In a video jointly shared by Dasom Her and Jungyi Lee on Instagram, the saas-bahu duo can be seen dancing to the famous song ‘Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready’. The song, sung by Lipsika and Aditya Iyengar, is from the film ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’. The women can be seen dancing energetically, matching beats to the hit number. Both of them are wearing traditional Korean clothing called hanbok. She calls her mother-in-law ‘Super Mom’ in her videos.

The video was shared with the following caption: “No matter how dark this world gets, we will conquer it with love. Love always wins! Love always! This song, this dance, this moment with my mother, everything keeps me going! My love to you! I hope you also keep going! We are here for one another!” It has received 896k views and 73k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF INDIAN WOMAN DANCING WITH KOREAN MOTHER IN LAW ON TELEGU SONG HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dasom Her (@luna_yogini_official)

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY: