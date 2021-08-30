Viral Video: Making the nation beam with pride, shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics. The 19-year-old from Jaipur, fired her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. This is India’s fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games so far.Also Read - Photo of IAS Officer Selling Vegetables at Roadside Stall Goes Viral, Here's The Story Behind the Picture

After her victory, India’s national anthem was played on the podium and the video is sure to give you goosebumps.

Sharing the video, Eurosport India wrote, ”GOOSEBUMPS and PROUD MOMENTS! The Indian national anthem is played at the Tokyo Shooting Range. Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal.”

Watch the video here:

GOOSEBUMPS and PROUD MOMENTS! 😍🎉 The Indian national anthem is played at the Tokyo Shooting Range. 🇮🇳 Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal 🏅#IndiaKeSuperheroes

The incredible achievement of the young shooter has overjoyed Indians, who are heaping praises on her. The emotional moment comes just days after Neeraj Chopra’s gold had also led to the national anthem being played in Olympics after 13 long years.

Chopra wrote, ”Congratulations @AvaniLekhara on such an amazing performance at your first and for giving us the opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo!”

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara on such an amazing performance at your first #Paralympics and for giving us the opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RwGqs7fPNI — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

India’s first individual Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra also praised Avani.

Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

Here are other reactions:

A real proud moment for us!! 🙏🏻 Golden Girl 👧 congratulations to Proud Parents 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — shalina (: (@I_Shalina) August 30, 2021

Nothing is more sweeter than hearing our national anthem…proud moment🇮🇳🇮🇳👍🏼👍🏼🥇🥇 — prasoon (@prasoon_boi) August 30, 2021

Lekhara, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record. “I can’t describe this feeling, I’m feeling like I’m on top of the world. It’s unexplainable,” Lekhara was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “I’m so happy I could be the one to contribute it. Hopefully there’s a lot of medals more to come,” she added.

Following Avani’s unprecedented triumph, PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to praise the young shooter saying it is a special moment for India.

Overall, Avani is the fourth Indian sportsperson to win a Paralympic gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

