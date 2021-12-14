Viral Video: Remember the IndiGo air hostess who went crazy viral after she performed on Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight? Her dance became so popular that it started a new among cabin crew, with several air hostesses of other airlines dancing to popular songs. The IndiGo air hostess, identified as Aayat, is now back with a new dance video in which she is seen acing the Jugnu challenge. The challenge simply requires people to dance to the song just like Badshah and Akanksha Sharma did in the original music video.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances in Empty Flight on Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak From Atrangi Re

In the video, Aayat is seen performing an energetic dance on the peppy number while nailing the hook steps of the song. She wore a black full-sleeved top with a pretty chequered skirt while performing the song, apparently on a terrace. “Jugnu! Fever is still on!” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared a few days back, the video has gathered more than23,311 likes and many encouraging comments, who praised her dance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis, and remarks like ‘amazing’ and ‘fantastic’. One user wrote, ”You are so pretty .. Can’t take my eyes off from you,” while another commented ”Steps on point.”

