After a flight attendant of IndiGo Airlines broke the internet by dancing on an empty flight, another cabin crew is going viral for similar reasons. While the IndiGo air hostess who recently went viral danced on Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe, this one was seen dancing to KiDi’s viral song Touch It. The viral song Touch It is being loved by social media users and even Bollywood celebs these days.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances Uncontrollably While Withdrawing Money From ATM. Watch Hilarious Clip

The video was uploaded on Instagram a few days ago and it has already received more than 550k views and 41k likes. In the video, the flight attendant could be seen dancing to Touch It in an aisle while the vacant IndiGo flight was on a halt. It seems like the video was recorded by one of her cabin crew colleagues. Also Read - IndiGo Air Hostess Thanks Viewers After 'Manike Mage Hithe' Dance Video Receives Over 60 Million Views | Watch

Hundreds of commenters showered love and praise for air hostess, who goes by username ‘vrushpastel‘ on Instagram. Also Read - Dancer Shows Off Moves Entwined With Optical Illusion, Viral Video Will Leave Your Jaw On The Floor

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✈️ CABIN CREW ✈️ (@aviation_lifes_)

Earlier, a video of Malaika Arora and her sister dancing to Touch It also went viral. Watch the video here: