Viral Video: Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay’s latest song ‘Love Nwantiti’ has become the number one song worldwide and has completely taken over Instagram. Needless to say, the trend has gone viral, with almost every other social media user using the hit song as the background on their reels. Now, the Indigo airline air hostess who had gone viral after dancing on ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ on an empty flight, has also jumped on the trend and shared another video of dancing to ‘Love Nwantiti’.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances in Empty Flight on KiDi's Touch It Song. WATCH

This time, Aayat Urf Afreen is seen in an open space amid nature, unlike an empty flight the last time. Dressed in white track pants, crop top, along with sneakers, she has kept her hair open. With expressions on point, she joyfully dances to the catchy song with perfect moves. Aayat captioned the video saying, “feel the feels.. #trending #explore #dance.”

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, with more than 2 lakh views and 49,000 likes. Netizens love the refreshing dance and praised Aayat’s expressions, filling the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Ine user wrote, ”Wow so beautiful,” while another commented, ”Lyrics dance expression and lip sync no. Match.”

Notably, the airhostess went viral after she danced to the viral Sri Lankan song in the aisle on the flight during a halt. As the flight was vacant, Aayat took advantage of the golden opportunity and put on an adorable dance performance with amazing expressions while her colleague recorded her video.

Apart from working as an air hostess for IndiGo Airlines, her Instagram bio describes her as an entrepreneur, stewardess, a ‘monotheist’ and also a content creator. Aayat also has a YouTube channel called ‘Life camera Aafreeeen!’ On Instagram, she has 427 K followers.