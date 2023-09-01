Home

Viral video: IndiGo Cabin Crew’s ‘Heartfelt Welcome’ To ISRO Chief S Somanath

A heartwarming incident by IndiGo’s air hostess has gone viral. The video shows the air hostess proudly greeting ISRO chief S Somanath onboard and urging passengers to welcome the 'national hero' with a big round of applause.

Chandrayaan 3 scripted history on August 23 at 6:04 PM. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The entire country beamed with joy after ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 scripted history when lander Vikram successfully touched down on the lunar surface on August 23. From netizens to prominent personalities, everyone spoke about the incredible feat and congratulated the country and the entire ISRO team. Ever since the successful achievement, ISRO chief S Somanath and the scientists at ISRO have been receiving an outpouring of love and admiration from across the globe, as much credit for this huge feat belongs to them – the brains behind India’s ambitious Moon quest. However, some reactions, particularly those of IndiGo Airlines, stood out the most. Recently, IndiGo’s cabin crew made headlines for their extremely courteous greeting to the ISRO chief upon boarding the flight.

The Heartfelt Welcome

A heartwarming incident captured in a video was shared by IndiGo’s air hostess, Pooja Shah, on Instagram. The now-viral video begins with the air hostess proudly greeting Somanath onboard and making an announcement over the aircraft’s PA system as she proceeds to urge the passengers to welcome the ‘national hero’ with a big round of applause. The entire episode has resonated with millions of Indians.

The air hostess proudly said, “I am glad to announce the presence of Mr S Somanath, the chairman of ISRO who boarded our flight today. A huge round of applause for Mr S Somanath and his entire team. We are proud to have you on board, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud”.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Shah (@freebird_pooja)



Along with the words of praise, another flight attendant was seen offering a few goodies and a note of gratitude to him, which he accepted with a smile. Sharing the video, the air hostess captioned, “MR S SOMANATH – The chairman of ISRO. Felt privileged to get a chance to serve Mr S. Somanath on board our INDIGO flight.”

Here’s How Internet Reacted To The Video

Instagram users were ecstatic with the crew member’s gesture. They couldn’t help but flood the comment section with praises since they believed that real heroes were finally getting admired. Reacting to the heartfelt video, a user wrote, “Thank you so much to you for giving respect to the real hero. India is changing for sure.” Another user commented, “Going on the right track, real heroes are getting admired.” “Proud moment and you are very lucky to get a chance to meet him and to greet him,” an individual expressed. “I am shocked to see such a down to earth personality,” an account remarked. Another Instagram user said, “This is so heart-warming!”

India successfully made a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon and became the first and the only nation to achieve this. Also, India is the fourth country to land smoothly on the Moon’s surface after Russia, China and the US. Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander Module touched the Moon’s surface at 6:04 PM on August 23.

