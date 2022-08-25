Viral Video: An IndiGo pilot’s in-flight announcement in a Punjabi-English mix has gone viral on social media, delighting social media users. Usually, it is customary to make announcements on a flight in both Hindi and English, so this was a welcome change from the usual. The incident took place on a Bengaluru to Chandigarh flight, where the IndiGo pilot named Rajdeep Singh surprised passengers when he hit the air microphone device to speak in Punjabi mixed English.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves To Chamma Chamma, Netizens Call It 'Mind Blowing' | Watch
He first began the announcement in English as he said people sitting on the left side will be able to show you Puttaparthi while those sitting on the right side will be able to see Hyderabad after some time. Then he switches to Punjabi and says, “As we would proceed, Bhopal will come on the right side and Jaipur will come on the left side”. “Till we don’t land in Chandigarh and the gates open, kindly remain seated. You only will take your luggage and not us,” he joked.. The pilot also asked passengers to follow Covid protocols and wear a mask at all times.
“Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh,” read the caption of the post.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral and users were delighted with the announcement. One user shared a similar experience and said, “I flew with the same gentleman as our captain (Plane coming from IXC) this year. He gave a similar briefing – crisp & enjoyable. His flying skills were at par with his language skills. Had a smooth flight and landing despite cloudy & windy weather due to monsoon.” Another said, “We need such fellas at work. Amazing job Sardar ji.”
Rajdeep Singh responded to the video and said he enjoys his job and tries to make announcements in every flight.
Awesome, right?