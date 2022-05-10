Viral Video: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, a pilot with IndiGo Airlines made the day special for his mom on flight by dedicating an emotional speech for her. Interestingly, both of them are pilots and on Sunday, the mom-son duo got to fly together for the very first time as co-pilots. In the video, 24-year-old pilot named Aman Thakur is seen entering the plane with a bouquet in his hand as he walks toward the co-pilot, who happens to be his mother! Addressing the passengers, the young pilot talks about how he used to fly as a passenger for the last 24 years with his mom, but today he is very happy to be flying with her as co-pilot.Also Read - Outrage After IndiGo Airlines Denies Boarding to Disabled Child at Ranchi Airport, Video Surfaces | Watch

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys & girls, this is your first officer Aman Thakur. May I please have your attention for a while? As we all know It a very special day being Mother’s Day. I am sure you must be pouring all your love and respects to your mother. I would like to make a small homage to my mum on Mother’s Day. It’s been 24 years in my life that I’ve been flying as a passenger with my mum on various flights on various airlines and in IndiGo. So, today marks a very special day for me as I will be co-piloting this flight with her. Thank you for everything that you have done for me and thank you so much for being there for me,” he said.

Watch the video here:

This is such a heartwarming video. Mother, son fly plane together as pilot and copilot. @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/LIwJdJh4lO — Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) May 9, 2022

Netizens loved the special moment and showered praises on the mother-son pilot duo. “So sweet..it brings tears to my eyes with the words and expressions you have said for your Mom.I would like to wish my Mom a Very Happy Mother’s Day,” said a user named Soumya Ray.

Anuj, excellent video. Appreciate the kid giving respect to his mom on mothers day. glad this generation is still upholding values. — Janmabhoomi (@WiththeNation) May 9, 2022

best wishes to both mother and son! to an amazing mom who has successfully balanced career and parenting — Sudha Santhanam (@SudhaSanthanam3) May 9, 2022

This is such a heartwarming video. Mother, son fly plane together as pilot and copilot. @IndiGo6E https://t.co/MwndhfAnaE — PRIYANSHU RANJAN TRIVEDI (@TRIVEDIPRIYANS2) May 9, 2022

Such a special moment, right?