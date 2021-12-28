Mangaluru: Passengers onboard a recent IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Mangaluru were in for a sweet surprise when a pilot made the pre-flight announcement in Tulu language before takeoff. As the passengers settled down in their seats and prepared for take-off, the first officer of the flight surprised them by addressing them in Tulu! Notably, the language is spoken mainly in Dakshin Kannada area of Karnataka.Also Read - Viral Video: Pilot Spots Suspected UFOs Flying Over Pacific Ocean, People Say 'Aliens Are Finally Here' | Watch

The incident happened on December 24 onboard flight no. 6E 6051. The flight was on its way from Mumbai to Mangaluru when First Officer, Pradeep Padmashali, welcomed all the passengers onboard in Tulu and wished them a comfortable journey during the trip. He then switched to English and also informed the passengers that it was his mother tongue ‘Tulu’, which was spoken in Dakshina Kannada.

“E vimana Mumbaiyidd, pidard sari sumaru onji gante aiyeen mimisha prayana malpuna andaj undu. Daya malth matherla araamodu ithhd vimana prayanada kushin anubhavisale pand enklena aase. Ini enklena ottige prayana malpere manas malthinek nikuleg matheregla enkulena udal dinjidi solmelu,” first officer Pradeep Padmashali announced in Tulu.

Watch the video here:

Happy to see how Captian Pradeep Padmashali announces in Tulu language on Indigo flight from Bombay to Mangalore….! 😍 Thank you so much @IndiGo6E lots of Love from Tuluvas to you ..❤️#Indigo #TuluLanguage #flights pic.twitter.com/Be3IlrzcRR — Beauty of Tulunad (@beautyoftulunad) December 25, 2021

The video has gone viral and the pilot is being praised for speaking in his regional language, at a time when announcements are done only in English and Hindi. One user wrote, ”Love to hear our regional languages of the states it was a wonderful gesture keep up the good work.”

Love to hear our regional languages of the states it was a wonderful gesture keep up the good work👍🏻 — VB (@goldeeindia) December 28, 2021

This is super awesome 👏..

a big thank you @IndiGo6E and to the pilot Mr Pradeep. Good to see team Indigo encourage the usuage of Native languages like Tulu 👍👍👏 — Shettre (@Vishwasshettre) December 25, 2021

Awesome… Amazing to hear in tulu language 😍 — R S Shetty (@RSShetty9) December 27, 2021

@IndiGo6E thanx indigo for the lovely gesture announcing in regional language, this was the best 👍🏻 keep up the good work 🙏🏻you people made South Canara people proud, captain Pradeep Padmashali hats off to you🙏🏻 https://t.co/hpUcHrNO9S — VB (@goldeeindia) December 28, 2021

Thank you @IndiGo6E for this beautiful moment..😍 You are staff really made Tuluvas happy today ❤️#TuluOfficialinKA_KL https://t.co/5GxWS6IeLI — Sudarshan Shetty 🇮🇳 (@Sudarshanshty) December 25, 2021

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed the incident and told The New Indian Express, “Pilot Pradeep Padmashali is a native of Mangaluru. Indigo is taking regular steps to connect with its flyers and using regional languages is just one of such initiatives. Last month, one of our pilots used Bhojpuri on board and it was received very well. Such gestures are really accepted very well by the public.”