Viral Video Today: Good day passengers. This is your captain speaking. Please try not to cry at the following video being shown to you and try not to feel as single as a pringle while watching it. Maybe this pilot should have made this announcement first before dedicating the sweetest in-flight message ever to his wife.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Dance At Kolkata Airport In Flash Mob With Bengali Actress Monami Ghosh. Watch

The IndiGo pilot’s “special announcement” for a “special passenger”, his wife, has gone viral on social media. Alneez Virani surprised his wife Zahra by mentioning her in his in-flight announcement as he prepared to take off for Mumbai. She recorded her reaction to the announcement while sitting in the passenger’s seat. Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances To Lat Lag Gayi, People Call It Mind Blowing | Watch

“I’d like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement,” Alneez could be heard saying over the flight intercom. “Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight. I have a special passenger on this flight,” the IndiGo pilot told passengers. “I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai. It’s just a small thing for everybody but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board,” Virani added.

Zahra couldn’t wipe off the smile from her face as she heard her husband’s romantic announcement for her, which was totally unexpected. Netizens flooded the comments calling Zahra the luckiest girl ever and that they couldn’t stop crying after watching the reel and reading her post. The video has received more than 7.6 million views and 703k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zahra♥️Alneez | Couple Travel (@the_tworisty_sapiens)

While Virani’s announcement was super-sweet and brought tears to eyes of netizens, her caption was also no short of ‘couple goals’. Here’s what Zahra said in her post: “Being your wife is my greatest blessing. I do not know where to start and what to say.. I am one person who writes LONG captions but for this one.. I have no words. My heart is so full & I do not know what I did so right in my life to deserve this man. I will say it again.. It’s my greatest blessing being your wife, Alneez. You make me believe that true love is the one that spins your heart and takes it on ONE HAPPY RIDE. I have been on it with you, my love and I thank my god every single day for you @alneez2000.”

She added, “I have been on flights with Alneez being the Pilot in Command and it’s always so special but man .. NOTHING EVEN COMES CLOSE TO THIS ONE. It will forever be etched in my heart and make me smile ear to ear FOREVER. It is this video .. this raw video in all its honesty that I shall treasure more than anything else I ever will. I love you, Alneez. You show the world how it’s done & that an SRK Romance can happen in real life too. Forever grateful for all that god has blessed me with, especially my husband. Still smiling ear to ear, Love, Zahra.”

Yeah, we’re not crying, you’re crying.