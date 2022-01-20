Viral Video: Legendary playback singer, actor and director Kishore Kumar’s legacy continues with his work in form of his beautiful songs and films. Even today, his soulful voice and meaningful songs bring a smile on the face of his fans. Recently, two such fans of the singer delighted social media users with their rendition of his hit song Saamne Yeh Kaun Aaya. While the guy is from Kolkata, the girl is from France. Quite a pair, right! In the video, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury who hails from Kolkata and Pauline Laravoire from France can be seen singing the song , picturised on Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. Meghdut is also playing the ukulele while Pauline makes the jamming season fun with her apt expressions.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Singing Viral Song Manike Mage Hithe, Wins Hearts With Her Cuteness | Watch

Both Meghdut and Pauline shared the video on their Instagram account and wrote, ”Here’s Samne Ye Kaun Aaya with @paulinelaravoire as part of this week’s #indofrenchsingingsundays. Don’t think we’ve ever attempted a song by #kishorekumar before. So chose the most fun one, obviously! If this home quarantine continues for much longer, you’ll probably see us every weekend picking up a new song to play for you guys. Also thank you to all the 7,50,000 people who saw our last video. That was complete madness. So much love all around.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people love the couple’s singing and energy. One user wrote, ”You guys make my day! Thank God for my fav cool kaku and Kaki. Bless.” Another commented, ”Super duper vibes!! As sunny and fresh as ever!!” A thid wrote, ”This is so brilliant ….Too Cute.”

See more reactions:

