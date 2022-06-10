Viral Video: People do all sorts of bizarre things in the hopes of going viral and becoming famous overnight. One such Indonesian man hailing from Gresik, East Java has married a female goat just so he can gain instant popularity. Well, he sort of did! According to reports, the 44-year-old man named Saiful Arif is a YouTuber and content creator for TikTok. On June 5th, Arif married a goat named Sri Rahayu bin Bejo on June 5 in Klampok Village of the Benjeng district in Gresik.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Bride Dancing On Haryanvi Song Sets Internet On Fire | Watch

A video of the wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media. In the video, Arif is seen dressed in Javanese costume while the goat is seen covered in a shawl. A group of locals are also seen attending the wedding ceremony, while dressed in traditional clothes. Saiful also recited the ‘akad nikah’ which mentioned the dowry as 22,000 rupiah (Rs 117).

Watch the video here:



As the video surfaced online, people weren’t happy and expressed their discontent. After the outrage, the YouTuber admitted that the video was produced merely for “content purposes”. He said that the was “purely acting and was produced for social media content with the intention of making it viral.”

He further said that the video was just for entertainment purposes and that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

According to Indonesia Posten, the man however repented to god for marrying a goat. “I apologize and repent to Allah SWT for my mistakes as a bride who married a sheep. I promise not to repeat this act again,” he said while wiping tears.