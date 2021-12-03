Whether everyone has seen the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer film Sooryavanshi or not, millions of people are huge fans of its songs – one of the hit songs being ‘Najaa’. A fan version of the music video has gone viral on social media where a man and a woman can be seen dressed in the exact same outfits and recreating the dance moves of Najaa.Also Read - Tanzanian Siblings Lip Sync to Bollywood Song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Kiara & Sidharth Love It | Watch

The video was originally shared by Vina Fan, who is a YouTuber and dancer from Indonesia. It then caught the eye of Akshay Kumar who retweeted the video saying he loved it. “Loved the recreation! Amazing effort,” Akshay Kumar said on Twitter. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sets Internet on Fire With Sexy Dance Moves in Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0

The video shows the Youtuber wearing a black outfit like that of Katrina Kaif in Najaa and dancing to the amazing beats of the song with a man who was dressed like Akshay Kumar. While their performance was on-point, the video is also filmed in an aesthetically pleasing way like a music video.

Loved the recreation! Amazing effort. https://t.co/Mw8XINpbFU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 1, 2021

The video reposted by Akshay Kumar has received over 3.56 lakh views and 12,900 likes. Twitter users were very impressed to see the dance cover of Najaa being recreated beautifully. “That was literally awesome. Just on fire,” a user said. Another user commented, “That’s so perfect.” Here are some of the comments from netizens:

This was literally awesome. Just on fire. — Mohiit Prasad (@itzMohiit) December 2, 2021

Very very very Nice supperb — Arbaz khatik K G N (@ArbazkhatikKGN2) December 1, 2021

Excellent — Banshidhar pradhan (@Banshidharprad) December 2, 2021

Next level — Arya KhiLaDi (@Aks_Fanatic) November 30, 2021

Woww… fabulous — kkRant R@¥ PRC (@Akkirant_Roy) November 30, 2021