Indore: Despite the severity of Covid second wave, many people are still paying no heed to lockdown restrictions and found roaming on the streets aimlessly. In order to teach them a lesson, a tehsildar in Debalpur of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district punished the people roaming on the streets during Covid curfew by asking them to do frog jumps. Also Read - Bizarre: MP Minister Usha Thakur Performs Puja At Indore Airport To Ward Off Coronavirus | Watch

The district administration and the local police in Depalpur village of Indore on Sunday took out the procession of some people for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The procession was like a frog race as people were seen doing frog jumps on the road with drums being played.

In Indore district’s Depalpur, tehsildar makes people roaming on the streets during the #COVID19 curfew to do frog jumps.

yr jeh sarkari nokar bne ha kya… jeh log to behave ese kr rha jaise raja bn gae ho… #COVIDisAirborne #CovidIndia #CoronaPandemic #CoronaCurfew pic.twitter.com/iebAZZcbaH — rockey singh (@rockeys03560226) May 3, 2021

The punishment from the police came after some people were heading for a marriage procession in a four-wheeler and the vehicle was found to be occupied by people more than its capacity. The police stopped them and asked them to run like a frog. By playing their drums, the police made them run for some distance in the village.

The corona curfew has been imposed in Depalpur tehsil due to increasing COVID-19 cases, and the district administration is continuously taking action against the violators.

“Police and other administrations have also announced and urged people to not come out of their house unnecessarily but some people are not taking these restrictions seriously. Because of this, we have to do such things. The main aim of such action is that the other people should get inspired and they do not violate lockdown guidelines,” said Tehsildar Bajrang Bahadur.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 12,662 new COVID-19 cases that took the state’s tally to 5,88,368. With 94 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the state’s fatality rate has reached 5,812.

(With ANI inputs)