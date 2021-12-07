Viral Video: These days, bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. And in the desire to go viral, some people just go a little too far and end up messing our favourite dishes and the latest entry into the weird food club is Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream Roll. Yes, you guessed it right–it’s ice-cream served with nutella and mirchi.Also Read - Quite Bizarre! Woman Breastfeeds Cat on Plane & Refuses to Stop, Leaves Passengers Horrified

The video was shared on YouTube by a page called, Spoons Of Indore 2.0, which shows a street food vendor whipping out the weird dish. In the 55-second video clip, the street vendor can be seen cutting green chilies and adding Nutella on it. The vendor then pours milk cream and mixes it well. Next, the mixture is made into rolls and put into the freezer. The vendor then garnishes the ice cream with pieces of green chilies.

While the vendor hands over the ice cream to a customer, the customer says, “Too many chilies have been added.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media with many people being disgusted by the bizarre food combination. Some others joked and made memes.

“We seriously need Food Abuse Control Bureau of India,” a user said. “Add some garlic and ginger also,” wrote another user. “Mirchi will never remain the same,” a third added.