Indore Cop Viral Video: Managing traffic on Indian roads can be a rather challenging task. However, Ranjeet Singh, a traffic police in Indore, has made the job quite interesting, thanks to his entertaining dance routines. For the uninitiated, Ranjit Singh had gone super viral a few years back, after he was caught managing traffic in a unique dancing style in Indore. Being a super fan of Michael Jackson, the dancing cop has been moonwalking in the busy roads for more than a decade.

Now, a new video of him has emerged on social media, where he is seen managing traffic while dancing on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous. People are left mesmerised as they watch the cop’s smooth dance moves. In the video, he is dressed in while dressed in blue pants and white crisp shirt with his cap. An Instagram account called GypsySpirit India shared the video and wrote, ”Whatever you do, do it well.”

The video has gone viral, and people loved the unique and entertaining style of the dancing cop. More than 6,788,707 people have liked this video. One user wrote, ”Bro got his dream job!” Another commented, ”Difference between doing your job and enjoying your job.” A third said, ”Not the cop we want ,he’s the cop we need !!” Another wrote, ”Its a free michael jackson show.”

His creative and fun way of doing his job has made him a local celebrity with many people approaching him for selfies. Ranjit has also been featured on many TV shows. Notably, it was his childhood dream to become a dancer, but couldn’t pursue it because of his financial background. He now merges his passion and his work, to bring a smile on people’s faces.