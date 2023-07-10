Home

Viral

Watch: Influencer’s Bizarre Dance Moves On Delhi Metro Platform Go Viral on Internet

Watch: Influencer’s Bizarre Dance Moves On Delhi Metro Platform Go Viral on Internet

The video clip was shared on Instagram by user @seemakanojiya87 without any caption.

Influencer's ‘Bizarre Dance Moves’ On Delhi Metro Platform Go Viral | Photo: Isntagram @ seemakanojiya87

Women dancing in the Delhi Metro is not a new occurrence, as videos of ladies dancing in the train often go viral on the internet despite repeated warnings from the DMRC. This trend has become so common that many passengers have had at least one experience of witnessing these dancing videos inside the train.

Trending Now

Now, another video of a woman influencer dancing to a Hindi track on a Delhi Metro platform has surfaced on the internet and has gained significant attention from netizens, though not for positive reasons.

You may like to read

In the clip, a woman dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s song “Andekhi” on a Delhi Metro platform. The woman has been identified as Seema Kanojiya, and the video was shared on her Instagram handle.

Watch Women Dancing in the Delhi Metro Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kanojiya (@seemakanojiya87)

The video clip was shared on Instagram by user @seemakanojiya87 without any caption.

It is important to note that the DMRC has issued multiple warnings against filming dance videos or engaging in activities that may inconvenience other passengers. However, some people disregard these warnings and continue to shoot videos inside the train to gain quick views.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 75,000 views on Instagram, along with a plethora of comments. The majority of users express frustration in the comment section, stating that these acts cause inconvenience to other passengers.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments on Delhi Metro Video

“You should have the courage to dance like this in public,” an Instagram user commented.

“Btw Delhi metro banned all these stuff inside the metro,” the second user wrote.

“Delhi metro needs serious check-up if true, it seems like a new location for reel makers,” the third commented.

“DMRC When are you going to take action against such people? They aren’t only disturbing other passengers but demeaning metro service,” the fourth asked.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES