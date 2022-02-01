Viral Video: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, is back with another video. His latest Instagram reel features him lip-syncing a popular dialogue from 1997 Bollywood movie Naseeb. In the video, Paul is seen lip-syncing to iconic ‘Arrey Jaa’ scene featuring Govinda and Kader Khan and his emotions and expressions are on point. The 1997 Hindi drama film directed by Kirti Kumar stars Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni and Rahul Roy in lead roles.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Siblings Kili Paul & Neema Lip-sync 'Jana Gana Mana', Win Hearts of Indians | Watch

”A lil bit acting 😅 how did i do,” Kili captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 2 lakh likes and several comments praising his acting and amazing lip syncing skills. His expressions and the way he was completely engrossed in his performance won a lot of hearts online. One user wrote, ”Your look like natural brother ❤️🙌 Respect for you! Love from india,” while another wrote, ”Wow 🔥🔥 Govinda sir dekhenge to bahut Khush honge.”

Notably, Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 1.6 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience.