Viral Video Shows Groom Forcibly Feeding Laddoo To Bride As Guests Cheer

The video shows an infuriated groom force-feeding a piece of laddoo to the bride. The guests clap over the groom’s disparaging act.

The video has received 2.6 million views.

Social media is filled with content that may attract you, surprise you, and sometimes, even disappoint you. One such video that may leave you angry is trending these days. It shows an embarrassing scenario that occurred during a wedding. An infuriated groom forcibly feeds a piece of laddoo to his bride and the guests clap over the groom’s disparaging act. The video has grabbed the public’s attention and they are feeling bad for the bride. Some people even suggested that she should have retaliated against the groom.

It all started when a social media user shared a video on Instagram that left users in shock. The video starts with a bride feeding the groom a laddoo. The guests who can be seen all smiling and enjoying the festivities in the video, then ask the groom to feed the sweet to the bride.

The groom tries to feed her the remaining laddoo. However, the bride refuses and tells him to take a fresh piece from the thali. Any guesses, what happens next? The groom seemingly got angry over this. He force-feeds her the remaining piece of laddoo. What turns out to be more shocking is that the guests start clapping over the groom’s disgusting act.

The video then proceeds to show one of the ladies, who tells the bride to give a glass of water to the groom. The groom then offers help to the bride to clean herself with his handkerchief but she denies it. The video has received over 2.6 million views.

Instagram reacts

The viral video immediately prompted reactions from social media users. Some were of the belief that the girl’s family should have immediately taken action. Meanwhile, others chimed in to say that the bride should have slapped the groom.

One user wrote, “I am already feeling bad for this couple,” whereas another penned, “Feel sorry for that girl.” Meanwhile, an individual said, “Mai to chata mar deti ldke ko (I would have slapped the ma).” One individual called it, “Domestic violence.”

The video is a representation of how ignoring women’s wishes and acting forcefully against them has been normalised even in the era where people are much more aware about equality.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.