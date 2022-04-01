On an electrifying night in Kansas, US, a photographer caught the most unusual lightning strike on camera, that will definitely make your eyes pop. The photographer Taylor Vonfeldt, who recorded the video on his phone, said it was the “most insane strike of lightning” he had ever captured.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar MLAs Carried Out By Marshals For Creating Ruckus in Assembly, Netizens Find it Hilarous. Watch

Heavy rain, hail and lightning lashed the Kansas City metropolitan area around the Kansas-Missouri border on Tuesday night.

The New York Post quoted a meteorologist Chris Vagasky with Vaisala who explained: "Usually what happens when you have upward lightning is that you have a strong electric field go over the top of a tall object, like a skyscraper or radio tower, and upward leaders are initiated off the tower as a result." "They connect with the electric field in the cloud and you get lightning," they added.

The video shows a lightning bolt with a rare upward strike from where the bolt appears to begin at the ground and travels towards the cloud. This is different from traditional lightning strikes that appear to go from cloud to ground. The video shared on Twitter has gone viral with over 2.3 million views and over 81k likes.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area that night, with nickel-size hail and damaging winds in the forecast.

Watch the viral video below:

