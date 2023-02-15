Home

Inside Footage Of BBC Searches: Video of Argument Between BBC Employees And IT Official Emerges

The video, which purportedly belongs from the Delhi office, shows an argument between the tax department official and employees of the BBC.

Viral Video: Amid Income Tax action against BBC in India, a video has been widely-shared on social media which apparently showed the situation inside one of the venues of the investigative “surveys”. The video, which purportedly belongs from the Delhi office, shows an argument between the tax department official and employees of the BBC.

In the video, the IT officer seems to be asking for access to the office, while the employees ask to see a warrant. The IT official can be seen angrily introducing himself first and then asking people to keep away their phones. In the background a woman’s voice is heard who asks the government official to use a better tone and not shout on them.

Soon after, the angry official asks why were they not opening the gates for ten minutes. When the woman asked to show a warrant and he said that he has done the needful and questions them as to why they were not opening the gates for the past ten minutes.

Viral Video of argument between BBC employees and IT official

BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai were searched by Income Tax Department officers and account books were checked, according to reports. The search began at around 11-11:30 am and mobile phones of some employees were also seized, reports said.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

Tax officials said the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.

