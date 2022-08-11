Viral Video: We all know how smoking on a flight is banned almost everywhere as it can have dangerous consequences. However, in a total disregard for rules and safety norms, a man was caught on camera lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft. The video shows the man identified as, Bobby Kataria, a resident of Gurugram and a social media fitness influencer, lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette. Notably, the incident is old, but the video has surfaced now.Also Read - Air India To Operate 24 Additional Domestic Flights On THESE Routes From 20 August. Check Deets

The video was shot when the influencer reportedly travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022.The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI. Also Read - PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Daughters of Drivers & Sweepers Working at PMO | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: This Cute Nok-Jhok Between a Brother & Sister Is Just Too Adorable | Watch

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 11 August said that he is investigating the matter. “Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour,” Scindia reassured in a tweet.

Balvinder Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight. He landed in Delhi on 23/01/22. Video isn’t available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to ANI on viral video of a man smoking in flight — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

For the uninitiated, smoking is not allowed in domestic flights under India’s air safety rules. The video has enraged social media users, who questioned the state of security. One user wrote, “This is dangerous he can light the plane with fire he should be arrested immediately.” Another commented, “Immediate arrest this criminal under strict non bailable sections. He attemp to kill many Co – Passengers. @flyspicejet what was your useless duty staff was doing?”