Viral Video: An Instagram and travel influencer is going viral on social media after she shared a stunning video of her riding the skateboard perfectly while wearing a saree. Yes, we are not kidding! Needless to say, skateboarding itself takes a lot of patience and practice to master and doing it in saree is just unthinkable. The influencer named Larissa D’Sa who has 672 K followers on Instagram, is currently on a trip to Kerala. In the video, she is seen in a beautiful white cotton saree with her hair in a neat bun. The video shows Larissa effortlessly gliding on a road amidst the lush green coconut and palm plantations in Kerala.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Teacher Sleeps in Classroom As Student Fans Her, Internet is Left Outraged | Watch

She shared the video on her profile and wrote, ”HAD TO DO THIS. I had quite an audience while i did this, some even took selfies hahahah, FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa D’Sa 🐆Travel•Lifestyle 🇮🇳 (@larissa_wlc)

The video has gone viral, and people were in awe of her incredible talent. One user wrote, ”Damn it, this is so beautiful and heartwarming”, while another commented, ”The lady that glides in a saree and dreams in green fields.” ”Damn girl! Always setting new boundaries,” wrote a third. A fourth wrote, ”The most cool content creator I’ve seen so far.”

