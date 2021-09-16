Indore: An Instagram influencer named Shreya Kalra has run into trouble after she posted a video of her dancing at a busy intersection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. As part of a social media challenge, the woman is seen showing off her moves to a popular song by Doja Cat, as vehicles come to a halt behind her. The video, filmed at Rasoma Square in Indore shows Kalra, dressed in black, running across the road to a zebra crossing as cars slowed to a halt. She then danced to Woman by Doja Cat, as commuters wait at the traffic signal. At the start of the video, Shreya can also be seen without a mask in a public place as she danced to the song based on a dare.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Unhurt After Getting Run Over By Bus in Gujarat's Dahod | Watch

Sharing the video, she wrote, ”Please do not break the rules – red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I’m dancing and wear your masks guys.”

Watch the video here:

However, after the video went viral, police took cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to the girl for violating traffic rules, reported NDTV. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also called for action against the Instagram influencer and expressed his disappointment regarding the incident.

“Whatever may have been the sentiment of the girl, her method was wrong. I have instructed the officials that action should be taken against the girl under the Motor Vehicles Act so that this trend does not increase,” he said. Calling it ‘Flash Mob’, the minister stated that the video was made in a wrongful manner and discouraged similar actions in the future.

Her video has received mixed reactions from social media users. While some users praised Shreya for her dance skills, others slammed her for being irresponsible.