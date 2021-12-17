Viral Video: These days, bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. In the desire to go viral, some people just go a little too far and end up messing our favourite dishes. While some of these fusion dishes are worth a try, others are downright bizarre, earning the wrath of food lovers. The latest entry into the weird food club is Apple pakodas. Yes, we are not kidding! While we all love pakodas, mixing them with apples just makes us lose our appetite. In the video, a food vlogger coats apples with crumbs and fries them in hot oil. After frying it for a while, he takes it out and chews it, calling it “yummy” and giving the audience a thumbs up.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Panda Briefly Escapes From Beijing Zoo, Lured Back With Lunch | Watch

The video was shared content creator with the username @whathowtry on Instagram. In the video, the vlogger is seen slicing an apple in half, rolling it in pakoda batter, and then frying it.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 7400 likes and several comments. The video has received mixed reactions from people with some calling it yum, while others were not convinced at all.

