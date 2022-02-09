Viral Video: Well, when it comes to phone addiction, we all are guilty. Period. No matter what we are doing, every few minutes, we find ourselves reaching for our phones to check our WhatsApp messages or scroll Instagram. Checking our phones as soon as we get up, or scrolling our social media feeds before going to bed, has become a quite a normal ritual for people now. So, it’s safe to say that many of us don’t realize the extent of this addiction as we go by the day spending hours scrolling on our mobile phones. Now, an Instagram influencer and comic has rather perfectly summed up this addiction and it’s sure to resonate with you.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Hrithik Roshan’s 'Pyar Ki Ek Kahani' Song, Wins Hearts | Watch

In a video titled ‘Digital Nasha’, Yuvraj Dua hilariously explains how we all have felt prey to our phones without taking any substance. “Har paanch minute baad, haathon mein insta khulna ki khurak aise machcti hai, jaise angutha ragad ragad ke ismein se jinn nikal ayega aur teen khwaisye puri karega (We have a tendency to scroll through Instagram every five minutes, as if rubbing a thumb on the screen will make a genie pop out and fulfil our wishes,” he says. Linking screen-time with inflation, he says, “Har cheez ke bhao ke saath, yeh bhi badta ja raha hai (Like soaring prices, screen-time is also going up).”

”Tag a friend and tell them to reduce their screen-time,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

He then asks, “Are we using the phone, or the phone is using us? Are we using up the phone’s battery or is the phone using our brains?” Towards the end, Dua asked people to tag their friends, asking them to reduce their screen-time.

The video has gone viral, with many finding it extremely funny and relatable. One user wrote, ”Irony aap ye video daal k hmara screen time badhayenge and apni reach.” Another wrote, ”Itna sach nhi bolna tha.”

What do you think?