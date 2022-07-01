Viral Video: Open Instagram and you will see a barrage of interesting and entertaining dance videos. In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet as youngsters are often seeing recording dance reels or are seen grooving to viral dance trends. In one such video, two Instagram influencers are seen grooving beautifully to Ali Zafar’s Jhoom. The song released in 2011, has made a roaring comeback, thanks to Instagram and is currently one of the most popular songs on reels.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Posts Part 2 of Kala Chashma Performance And It Is Equally Fire. Watch

In the video, the two dancers named Hasnain Khan and Megha Kaur, are seen acing some flawless moves as they dance to the soulful song, with perfect coordination. Their outfits and the background, complement their dance. viodeo has been simply captioned as, ”Maine Tujhe Dekha,” with a small black heart emoji.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasnain khan (@hasnaink07)

Since being shared, the video has raked up 114,876 likes and hundreds of comments. Users heaped praises for both the dancers and bombarded the comment section with emojis and compliments. ”Uffff MashaAllah, itne pyare aur smart.. handsome, katai zaher gayal adaa bawal ufff dmmm hero..awesome, hayeee..outfit ek dmmm Gulab jamun Black, Gajab yrr expression king..every single expression Love it means I love you somuch..insta pr dange karwayenge kya.” Another commented, ‘kya batt faduu performance.”

A third said, ”you guys are just outstanding 😍😍👏👏 wanna more reels this type.”