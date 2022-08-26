Viral Trend Alert: If you scroll on Instagram reels like the rest of the world, you might have come across a viral ‘Ali Ali Ali Ali’ dance trend. Influencers around the world are hopping on the trend, knowingly or unknowingly that it’s a Bollywood song. Years after its release, the song ‘Patakha Guddi’ is going viral because of an Instagram trend. The song is from 2014 film Highway starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. It was sung by Sufi singers Nooran Sisters.Also Read - Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Recreates Viral Kala Chashma Reel, Katrina Kaif Loves It. Watch

WHY IS THE SONG GOING VIRAL?

Here are some reasons why the song blew up on social media – 1. An audio of a short part of the song is trending on Instagram, 2. The original choreography created by a dancer is super fun to try and is now a dance challenge, 3. The song is amazing and makes you want to dance, 4. The remix is fire, and 5. Everyone in the world is dancing to it. Also Read - Aaj Meri Behen Ka Birthday Hai: Watch Hilarious Viral Video That Started This Trend on Instagram

Around 33,000 reels have been made using the trending audio of the Patakha Guddi song that includes the lyrics ‘Ali Ali Ali Ali’. The original audio and choreography was shared in a reel in July by the user ‘lyrics_editss.s’ in which a woman from Germany is grooving to the song. The reel has received over 3.8 million views. Also Read - Viral Video: German Women Dance To Alia Bhatt’s Patakha Guddi, Desi Netizens Love It. Watch

WATCH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO THAT STARTED THE ALI ALI ALI DANCE TREND:

A while ago, two German dancers grooved to the song and showed off their killer dance moves. This is one of the best dancing you’ll see in the Ali Ali trend. The reel has received over 3.8 million views.

WATCH VIDEO OF GERMAN GIRLS DANCING TO ALI ALI ALI ALI SONG:

You might be familiar with Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul, who turned into an overnight viral sensation after lip syncing to Hindi songs with his sister Neema Paul and garnering the attention of Bollywood celebs, media and thousands of Indians. The brother-sister duo recently shared a reel where they could be seen doing the viral dance steps of the song using the trending audio.

WATCH KILI AND NEEMA PAUL DANCE TO PATAKHA GUDDI:

Here’s another fun video from the trend where an Indian man can be dancing with a Turkish Ice Cream vendor to the song.

TURKISH ICE CREAM VENDOR DANCES WITH CUSTOMER ON ALI ALI ALI:

Two Indian girls were spotted dancing to the song at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

INDIAN GIRLS DANCE TO ALI ALI ALI SONG AT TIMES SQUARE:

Birmingham, a man from Birmingham, UK was spotted taking the dance challenge on a street. His video has gone viral with over 23 million views.

MAN DANCES ON UK STREET TO ALI ALI ALI ALI SONG:

These three girls shared a dance reel where they could be seen grooving to the song. The video has received over 2.5 million views.

FOREIGNERS DANCE TO ALI ALI ALI SONG:

The video below of foreigners dancing to the Ali Ali song has gone viral with 7.4 million views.

MORE FOREIGNERS DANCE TO ALI ALI ALI SONG:

A man from the Philippines also danced to the viral song in a video that has racked up over 16.2 million views.

MAN FROM PHILIPPINES TAKES ALI ALI DANCE CHALLENGE:

Click on the audio to check out more reels from the trend.