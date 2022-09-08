Viral Video Today: A while ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on the Kala Chashma dance trend, using audio from Quick Style’s viral reel. People are even copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their Kala Chashma choreography because they’re just so impactful with the amazing beats of the song. The signature move in the dance trend involves one person pretending to fall as the song begins then getting on all fours and twerking their back to the beats.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Joins The Kala Chashma Trend, Wows Fans With His Cool Moves | Watch

An Indian graphic designer hopped on the Kala Chashma trend in his own creative way and is now going crazy viral. The clip was shared on Instagram reels by Anik Jain on his handle ‘anikjaindesign’. It has racked up over 20.5 million views and 1.4 million likes. ‘Pov: Graphic designer editing typography,’ the text over the video says. Also Read - Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Recreates Viral Kala Chashma Reel, Katrina Kaif Loves It. Watch

As the video begins with Quick Style’s version of Kala Chashma playing over it, the graphic designer types the word ‘twerk’ on his screen. He moves the letter in the middle, rotates it so it looks like a man on all fours and then makes it twerk like the viral trend. Netizens loved Anik’s creativity and called his unique version of the trend ‘ epic’. “Someone-How many times have you watched this? Me- yes,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “As creative as I one can get!!” A third user wrote, “You won this trend.” Also Read - Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato Recreate Quick Style's Kala Chashma Dance Performance. Watch Viral Video

The dance group Quick Style posted bits of the performance on Instagram initially and it has now taken the internet by storm. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.

