Instant Karma Gets Man Who Snatches Girl’s Cell Phone And Tries To Run Away: Watch

We are not supposed to and should never take the law into our hands or act like a vigilante.

Viral Video: If you do good to others, you will be paid in kind and vice versa. It is the truth of life but still, many people don’t understand this universal concept and they go on hurting others and getting into criminal activities. The video we are sharing with you here shows the instant outcome of felonious activity.

A young woman is standing on the sidewalk and checking her cell phone. A cyclist passes by her and snatches the phone from her hands and tries to run away. At the same time a car is approaching from the opposite side of the sidewalk and knocks him down. He falls but manages to run away. A different angle shows him floundering and falling down. He gets up and starts running but is kicked by a young man and then the people get him and beat him up.

The video is shared on Twitter by Karma Videos @thedarwinawerds with the caption, “Karma is Real”.

To try and catch a criminal is a very commendable thing for a civilian, but to beat them or hit them is a crime because our duty is to hand over any thug, mugger, or assailant to the police or any other law enforcement. We are not supposed to and should never take the law into our hands or act like a vigilante.

It is for the court of law to punish the lowlife and deliver justice to the victims.

We very strongly assert and completely believe in the rule of law and advise all our esteemed readers to abide by the same and be responsible citizens.

