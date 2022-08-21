Sangrur: In a rather interesting news, a farmer in Punjab is moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its current location to make way for an expressway construction. Yes, you read it right! In an attempt to move an entire house, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi is ‘shifting’ his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its current location to make way for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. Sukhi was offered compensation by the Punjab government to remove the structure but he denied the offer. He then thought of a unique ‘ desi jugaad’ and decided to shift the whole house to another place instead of demolishing it. Wheels have been attached to the house to drag it away from the field.Also Read - Cute Panda Keeps Falling Off Hammock, Viral Video Has 5 Million Views. Watch

Notably, his house was built on his field in Roshanwala village in Sangrur. Sukhwinder spent around Rs 1.5 crore to build the house. The house has been moved by 250 feet as of yet. “I am shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn’t want to build another house. I have spent around Rs 1.5 Crore to build it. Right now it’s been moved by 250 feet,” farmer Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi said.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A farmer in Punjab’s Sangrur is moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place pic.twitter.com/nrQoQhM0vO — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022