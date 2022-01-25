Tumakuru: Ever person on this earth is worthy of basic decency and respect no matter what their class or caste is, but some people who are shallow are often interested in outward appearances. An incident on the same lines occurred in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district when a farmer went to buy a Bolero pick-up from a car showroom with his friends. However, he was shooed away by the sales executive who thought that the farmer and his friends were window-shoppers.Also Read - South Korean Mom-Daughter Dance to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Indians Love It | Watch

The executive allegedly told Kempegowda RL that he won’t even have “Rs 10 in his pocket”, let alone Rs 10 lakh for the car. Feeling insulted and humiliated after having such comments, the group of farmers left but challenged the sales person that he and his friends would return with cash to buy the SUV within an hour. He dared the sales executive to deliver the car on that day itself, if they managed to bring the cash. The video of the incident has been gone viral with some users accusing the sales team at the showroom of being “classist”.

Kempegowda reached out his friends & with their help he accumulated Rs 10laks in an hr. Went to the showroom wit his friends & money,demanded them to deliver vehicle immediately. Shocked with the retaliation showroom personnel informed them that they can deliver in 3 days. pic.twitter.com/wDfe6gKxoU — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) January 23, 2022

“Looking at my clothes and my condition, they felt that I’m not in a position to pay the money…one of their field officers told me- you probably don’t even have Rs 10, will you buy this vehicle?- He even said that those who come to buy a vehicle don’t come in the way we had,” Kempegowda said. He said, “Humiliated, one of my uncles challenged the salesman that they were ready to pay Rs 10 lakh and would he deliver the vehicle immediately to which he replied if they get full cash in half-an-hour, he would deliver the vehicle immediately.

According to The Times of India, the sales executive felt that the farmer would never make it as it was too late to withdraw cash from banks that day.

Thirty minutes later, the farmer returned with Rs 10 lakh and demanded the car. But, the sales executive could not deliver and asked for two days. The farmer got upset and filed a complaint with the local police. Police personnel from Tilak Park police station had to persuade the farmer and his friends to return to their homes.

Kempegowda said that he doesn’t want to buy the car anymore and demanded a written apology from the showroom for humiliating him and his friends. “I’ve asked the sales executive and the showroom authorities to apologise to us in writing for humiliating me and my friends… Now, I’ve lost interest in buying the vehicle,” Kempegowda said.