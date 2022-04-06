Crow Viral Video: Did you know crows are extremely intelligent birds. They are known for their problem-solving skills and amazing communication skills. For example, when a crow encounters a mean human, it will teach other crows how to identify the human. In fact, research shows that crows never forget a face.Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Rescuer Gives King Cobra Drink of Water From Sprite Bottle. Watch

An adorable video is going viral on social media that shows a crow solving a kid's puzzle where you have to match shapes with the cut-out in the box. The video was being recorded by a woman and it isn't whether the bird is her pet. It was posted on Twitter a day ago by the page 'Amazing Nature'.

The video shows a crow getting puzzle pieces kept on the ground in snow near the puzzle box. The crow could be seen picking up a circle piece and putting it in the wrong hole at first, he then quickly figures it out and puts it in the right one. He then takes a star shape and puts in the right hole on the first try. Then he picks the square, successfully puts in that as well.

He however struggles with the triangle piece a little. But the woman’s encouraging voice who kept telling him ‘Nice!’ after every turn, kept the bird going. In the end of the video, the woman put out her hand in front of bird that has peanuts on it for doing a good job. The crow is seen happily eating all the peanuts up. The video has received over 117k views and 10k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Have you ever seen such a smart bird before?