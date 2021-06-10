Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent and sensitive animals, who are also blessed with a great memory. One such video showcasing their intelligence has emerged on Twitter showing how elephants are quite smart and how they can easily imitate humans. In a video going viral, a thirsty elephant is seen operating a hand-pump with its trunk to drink water. Also Read - Viral Video: Loyal Elephant Bids Emotional Farewell to His Mahout Who Died of Cancer, Video Will Leave You Teary-Eyed | Watch

This video has been shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. In this 23-second video, the elephant is drinking water very comfortably by running a handpump. He is not putting any pressure on the hand pump, as if he is aware of his weight. Without requiring anybody’s help, the elephant draws water from the handpump, and as the water gets collected, the elephant drinks it through his trunk.

He captioned the video as, ‘Handling with care.’

Watch the video here:

Handling with care😊 pic.twitter.com/oJd0Occ9OI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 9, 2021

More than 38 thousand people have seen this video so far. The video has gone viral with many in awe of the elephant, while some jokingly called him ‘atmanirbhar’. Some people even said that elephants are handling things better than humans while others said say that proper arrangement of water for elephants should be done.

Here are some reactions:

No wonder they are called smart and gentle. But sad that he could not get water to drink — I Vijayan (@IVijayan2) June 9, 2021

I think he should also see some more tutorials of other human inventions and use it — Yash Agarwal (@yashagarwal2002) June 9, 2021

Truly sad to see humans changed nature into our control.. but he is handling that better than human.. — Rajkumar (@Rkrajkumar90) June 9, 2021

Kaash mai hota toh.. borewell chalaate paani pilaata use..! — Samarth Kerur (@KerurSamarth) June 9, 2021

🤣🤣🤣I was expecting it'd drink the water but at the end it washed feet😂

(Hope it isn't hurt and washing an injury🤔) — Sampath Bejugama 🇮🇳 (@Sampathbejgama) June 9, 2021

Self help is the best help 🤝 — Radha Kumar (@Radhu2019) June 9, 2021

So adorable, right?

