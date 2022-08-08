Viral Video: Everyone loves animal and bird videos because those are just the best, aren’t they? Cute videos of puppies playing, cats doing goofy things and elephants being adorable–they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video that has left the internet smiling is that of a Punjabi dance video of a cute cat. Incidentally, it’s also International Cat Day today, so this video comes as a treat for cat lovers! Recently, a woman shared a video in which she is seen making her cat dance to some Bhangra beats. The woman, identified as Japmeet Sandhu, is seen holding her cat and making her dance on the beats of Punjabi folk song. The cat seems to be confused but did support her owner by letting her record a video and play with the paws. She wrote, “Making sure my cat knows he’s Punjabi.”Also Read - Viral Video: YouTubers Smash Guinness World Record by Doing 25 Pull-ups From Helicopter | Watch

An Instagram handle @imjustbesti re-shared the video and wrote, “Even that tail is on beat.”

The video has gone viral, and user loved the adorable dance. Users bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, “Turning billi into Billo.” kutti!” “for sure she is Punjabi,” stated another comment. A third wrote, “How is she so calm through all this?” A fourth commented, “Meowpreet Singh Purrjabi.” Another wrote, “this is the cutest omg send help.”

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.